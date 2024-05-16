Victoria Day fireworks: Where they will be blasting off in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto is holding its annual Victoria Day fireworks display this long weekend at Ashbridges Bay Park.

The show will begin at 10 p.m. and the City said in a news release that it will “feature beautiful fireworks and a spectacular finale.”

The park is located on Lake Shore Boulevard East at the south-end of Coxwell Avenue.

Those looking to attend were encouraged to use public transit.

The City noted that personal fireworks are not allowed in parks or on beaches, streets, parking lots, balconies or is not owned by the person lighting the fireworks.

Policing plan in place, TPS says

The Toronto Police Service, meanwhile, said a policing plan is in place for the long weekend.

The service said “a variety of resources” will be in the Ashbridges Bay area from Friday to Monday, including the mounted unit, as well as officers on foot ATVs and bikes.

Other emergency services and by-law officers will also be on scene.

“Parking enforcement will be stepped up over the long weekend and drivers should expect major delays due to road closures,” police said.

“Parking will be also be restricted. People should consider taking public transit, if possible, and the TTC will be adding additional buses to routes.”

Closures on Monday will include Coxwell Avenue from Lake Shore Boulevard East to Eastern Avenue, as well as Lake Shore Boulevard East from Leslie Street to Queen Street East.

Police also noted that bonfires and personal fireworks are not allowed in parks or on beaches. The service said alcohol is also not allowed at Ashbridges Bay.

In 2022, the Ashbridges Bay area saw “a great deal of mayhem and crime” over the Victoria Day long weekend. Police said they will be closely monitoring security issues this weekend and make adjustments as needed.

“If there is a threat to public safety, or obstruction of officers or other emergency services, officers will use their discretion to disperse crowds or lay charges,” police said.

“If appropriate, we may also continue to investigate and make arrests or lay charges after an event has concluded.”