2 years after Brampton shooting, police still seeking ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

Send this page to someone via email

More than two years after a man was seriously injured in a shooting in Brampton, police say they are still looking for an “armed and dangerous” suspect.

Peel Regional Police said that on Feb. 3, 2022, officers responded to the Queen Street East and Rutherford Road area for a shooting.

A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. His injuries were reported to be serious but non-life-threatening.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Investigators launched “Project Journey,” which looked into the “targeted” shooting.

“To date, six individuals have been arrested related to the investigation,” police said.

“Search warrants have been executed in multiple jurisdictions across the GTA. The investigation has led to the seizure of five firearms, 10 kilograms of methamphetamine, and significant quantities of fentanyl and cocaine.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they’re still looking for 33-year-old Nakeem Jamar Johnson in connection with the case.

He is wanted for attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and other firearm-related offences.

Johnson is “considered armed and dangerous,” police said.

“If located, do not approach and call 911 immediately,” officers added.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.