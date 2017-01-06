Crews battling fire at townhouse complex under construction north of Toronto
Multiple crews from several communities are responding to a large fire at a townhouse complex under construction in Bradford West Gwillimbury north of Toronto on Friday.
The call came in just before 5 a.m. at a construction site near Line 6 and Simcoe Road.
Fire crews from Bradford, Innisfil and New Tecumseth have all been dispatched to the scene.
South Simcoe police say Line 6 is currently closed from Adams to Simcoe Road.
Several homes nearby have also been evacuated as a precaution.
No injuries have been reported.
