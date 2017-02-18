Two injured, one in critical condition, after single vehicle crash in Etobicoke

Two men were taken to hospital, one in life-threatening condition, after a single vehicle crash in Etobicoke early Saturday.

Toronto police said officers responded to a call around 12:30 a.m. about an accident on Kipling Avenue near New Toronto street.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cooke told Global News that a vehicle driving southbound lost control and struck a bridge underpass.

Pick-up truck into a bridge at Kipling Av & New Toronto St. Man extricated by @Toronto_Fire, rushed to trauma center with critical injuries. pic.twitter.com/ByH3hgxzEu — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) February 18, 2017

The driver was trapped and had to be extricated from the vehicle, police said.

He was rushed to a trauma centre and is in critical condition.

The passenger suffered minor injuries.