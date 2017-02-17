Seth Rogen reaches out to Donald Trump Jr. about his father’s presidency

Seth Rogen has attempted to reach out to U.S. President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., in order to persuade his father to resign “before he destroys the planet.”

The Canadian-American actor recently noticed that Trump Jr. follows him on Twitter, so he took it upon himself to tweet at him and send him a direct message.

“Yo! @DonaldJTrumpJr! I noticed you follow me on Twitter. Please ask your dad to resign before he destroys the planet. Thanks dude,” Rogen tweeted, before sending a direct message.

“Hey man! It’s Seth.” The direct message read. “Your father is trying to discredit our media, collude with Russia, and destroy the environment.”

Rogen also asked Trump Jr. to ask if his father would “go back to being just a guy on TV.”

“The majority of the world would be pretty psyched,” Rogen added.

It doesn’t appear that Trump Jr. responded, so Rogen proceeded to send another message.

This time Rogen was requesting that U.S. Congressman Jason Chaffetz investigate Michael Flynn’s connection to Russia.

“Also please tell your dad that this guy Jason Chaffetz should probably investigate Flynn’s connection to Russia.”

The comedian cited that he didn’t “mean to come across as a weirdo or anything,” before sending his final plea.

Earlier this week, Rogen sent out a tweet to mock one of Trump’s posts on Twitter.

“I don’t know Putin, have no deals in Russia, and the haters are going crazy – yet Obama can make a deal with Iran, #1 in terror, no problem!” Trump tweeted on Feb. 7.

In response, Rogen tweeted a photo of himself beside actor James Franco. The two actors have been frequently working together since the comedy series, Freaks and Geeks, in 1999.

“I DO NOT know James Franco. I have NO relationship with him, never worked with him, and the haters are going CRAZY,” Rogen tweeted.