Highway 1 closed between Lytton and Cache Creek

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions north of Lytton due to two rock slides.

The highway is closed 14 km east of the junction with Highway 12 due to a rock and mud slide that happened on Thursday afternoon.

Another slide hit just south of Cache Creek shortly after, closing the route.

The stretch of highway is expected to remain closed Thursday night and Friday morning. The Lytton-area slide is estimated to be cleared between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday while the status of the Cache Creek slide will be updated at 10 a.m.

The same highway was affected by another slide on Tuesday evening that shut down traffic north of Hope.

Several other highways in the region have also been shut down due to mud slides.

Highway 12 is down to single-lane alternating traffic in both directions due to a mud slide 27 km south of Lillooet.

Highway 8 is closed in both directions east of Spences Bridge due to a mud slide. The next update will be at 8 a.m. on Friday.