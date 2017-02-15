Highway 1 closed north of Hope due to rockslide

The Trans Canada Highway is closed through the Fraser Canyon due to a rockslide.

Rocks came tumbling down on the highway near Yale on Tuesday night, north of Hope.

No one was caught in the slide and no injuries have been reported but the incident has stranded cars on both sides of the slide.

At this time, Drive BC does not have an estimated time of reopening and crews will do an assessment in the daylight.

Drivers are asked to detour via Highway 5 and Highway 8.

For students in the Fraser Cascade school district, the slide has affected Wednesday’s school day. There are no buses running for students living north of Yale and students in Boston Bar will be starting late today, at 11:25 a.m.