New Brunswick travel advisories push motorists to truck stops

For the second time in less than a week, motorists have been either advised or ordered to stay off some New Brunswick highways because of heavy snow and high winds.

But despite the warning, some still made their way out, with many gathering at highway side truck stops.

Mike Smith lives in the Kennebecasis Valley and travelled a relatively short distance to a popular truck-stop on Highway 1 in Rothesay.

“You know, we live here, we’re used to it and [I’m] looking for a place for lunch. If they’re crazy enough to be open, I’m crazy enough to be out I guess,” Smith said.

Despite braving the elements to reach the truck stop, he also doesn’t advocate going against the advice of experts.

“I think it makes it dangerous for sure,” Smith said. “I’m not too concerned about taking the short distance drives around town but no, I wouldn’t be on the highway today”

The company in charge of plowing those highways says conditions were difficult.

“Just white out conditions,” said Jim Sprague of Gateway Operations. “You get a big gust of wind and the road’s gone. The next thing you know you’re in the ditch.”

At least one transport truck driver however, said while some people might end up in a ditch, it might be a less common sight because most people abide by advisories in the New Brunswick region.

“Certain other parts of the country, not so much,” Robert Owen said. “Some guys will chance it. I mean when they’re telling you to stay off the road, there’s a reason for it.”