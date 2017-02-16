Traffic
Cancellations, delays across New Brunswick in wake of another blizzard

Heide Pearson By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

A snow plow makes its way down a street, during a blizzard in New Brunswick on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.

As New Brunswickers face another winter blizzard, bringing with it more snow and high winds, cancellations, closures and delays are rolling in across the province.

Here’s a list of what’s open and what’s closed in the province for Thursday, Feb. 16.

School Closures

  • Anglophone East School District – Closed for the day.
  • Anglophone West School District – Schools in zones 5-9 closed for the day.
  • Anglophone North School District – All schools except Campbellton and Dalhousie closed.
  • Anglophone South School District –  Closed for the day, offices closed until noon.
  • Francophone South School District – Closed for the day.

Universities and Colleges:

  • University of New Brunswick – Saint John – Closed for the day, re-evaluating at 10 a.m.
  • Université de Moncton – Closed for the day.
  • Mount Allison – Delayed opening until 1 p.m.
  • New Brunswick Community College – All campuses closed for the day.

Fredericton:

  • Fredericton Transit – Operating with delays.
  • Fredericton Airport – Some delays and cancellations, check with your airline.

Moncton and Area:

  • Codiac Transpo – Delayed service until 11 a.m.
  • Greater Moncton International Airport – Some delays and cancellations, check your airline for details.

