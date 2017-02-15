Nova Scotia, New Brunswick in store for another messy snow storm

Halifax as well as much of the rest of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick are under yet another winter storm warning from Environment Canada.

“Hazardous conditions” are expected in Nova Scotia, as a low pressure system is bringing heavy snow and high winds to the region, starting Wednesday night.

Halifax is expected to see about another 15 centimetres of snow to fall by Thursday afternoon.

Much of New Brunswick is under the same kind of warning, though that province is expected to see even more snow accumulation – with amounts up to 30 centimetres expected in certain parts.

People are being advised to be “on the lookout for adverse weather conditions” overnight Wednesday and into Thursday.

Much of Atlantic Canada is still recovering from a two-day blast of heavy snow and high winds, which shut down much of Halifax, as well as major New Brunswick cities Moncton, Fredericton and Saint John for two days.

The stormy weather is expected to make for difficult travelling conditions in both provinces.

Schools, transit, municipal services and countless businesses shuttered their doors to weather the storm, which they’re still trying to dig out from.

Officials in Halifax say it could take up to two weeks to clear all the snow that’s fallen in the region over the past week.