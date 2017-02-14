Snow clearing a neighbourhood effort in Fredericton

Residents in Fredericton helped spread the love this Valentine’s Day by helping each other dig out after a massive snow storm that saw some parts of the city get more than 70 cm of snow.

READ MORE: New Brunswick school closures, travel delays continue as storm clean-up underway

Frederictonian Allison Fowler said shovelling her driveway was a “daunting task” and she’s grateful for the help of her neighbours who used their snowblower to clean her driveway on Tuesday.

“It is absolutely wonderful,” Fowler said. “I just moved here in September and I did not know that I was going to need a snow blower and it’s going to be the first thing that I go out and get quite soon.”

Fowler said it’s important to “spread the love” during cold, wintry days.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, [or] what you’re doing, everyone loves each other we’re all here for each other,” Fowler said.

Across town Freeman Wright told Global News he lives in a “close neighbourhood.”

READ MORE: Don’t forget about roofs after major snow falls: N.B. fire marshal

“We have one neighbour who will come by with his snow blower and start clearing everybody out, so he did the same for me this morning,” Wright said.

He said he was also going to help his neighbour shovel Tuesday morning but two other people had already shown up to help her – giving him more time to focus on his own driveway. Wright said that’s extra important with today being Valentine’s Day because he needs to be able to get out of the driveway to take his valentine to dinner.

In another Fredericton neighbourhood, resident Andrew Lawson had been waiting for a plow to come clear the driveway of the house he rents.

He said he and his neighbours don’t usually help each other shovel, but said he did lend the people renting the apartment downstairs a pair of boots so they could shovel.

As the plow finished the driveway Lawson handed him a package. He told Global News he likes to do something nice for snow removal workers to show his appreciation for the long hours they work.

READ MORE: New Brunswickers brave the cold during Atlantic blizzard

“I had nothing to do this morning, so I made bread and cinnamon rolls and I just threw him in a couple cinnamon rolls [to] keep him going cause I know he’s been working hard the last couple days,” Lawson said.