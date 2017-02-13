New Brunswickers brave the cold during Atlantic blizzard

As blizzard conditions blow through parts of New Brunswick and many people stay indoors, some are braving the cold to work at some of the remaining businesses still open.

The province is expected to see between 40 to 80 centimetres of snow, according to Environment Canada. Businesses are closed, schools have been cancelled and many flights have been delayed or cancelled at airports across the province.

But for Sean Kenney of Clintar Landscape Management, the snow means a job is in store for him – plowing the white stuff at the Atlantic Superstore in Fredericton.

“I got a good night’s sleep last night. I think that really helped,” Kenney said. “We’re just going slow and steady getting as much done as we can, keeping the main paths here for the customers to get in and out.”

It’s not Kenney’s first time dealing with wintry conditions but he said it’s not like past storms he’s helped out with.

“I’m 20 and I don’t think I’ve seen this much snow in my life at one time,” he said. “It’s crazy.”

Other people, like Laurie Gillespie, headed into work in Moncton only to be turned around.

“I got all the way to work and waited for the bosses and by the time they got here and saw the weather, they said we are going to close today,” Gillespie said.

It’s a decision that may have actually helped Gillespie.

On Monday afternoon, the province announced public roads in parts of the province would be restricted to emergency vehicles as snow is expected to continue to fall into the evening.

