Regina police investigate after armed break and enter

Regina Police are investigating after an armed break and enter in the Al Ritchie neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 400 block of 17th Avenue East around 10 p.m. Wednesday night after reports that a man had forced his way into a home with a gun.

The victim was treated for minor injuries and police are working to confirm if the weapon was a real firearm.

Officers are now searching for a man between the age of 25 and 30-years-old.

The suspect is described as being around 5’8” and weighing 150 pounds. He was wearing a light grey jacket or hoodie and baggy pants.

The man left the scene in an older black four door car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).