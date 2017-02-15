Breach
February 15, 2017
Updated: February 15, 2017

PharmaNet breach compromises personal medical info for about 7,500 people: province

Approximately 7,500 people have had their medical information compromised, B.C.’s Ministry of Health confirmed Wednesday.

Letters were sent out at the beginning of February indicating that there was a breach to the PharmaNet system. The system carries personal information for British Columbians such as their full names, addresses, CareCard numbers, and even medication history.

A statement from the Ministry of Health said they became aware of “unusual Pharmanet system” as early as last fall.

The ministry said they have begun to send letters to affected patients and doctors, notifying them of the breach and advising them of precautionary steps they can take to protect themselves from identify theft.

They said an investigation and an independent security review of PharmaNet are underway.

More to come…

