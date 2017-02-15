Fire that destroyed Taber building not considered suspicious: fire official

A fire that burned down an approximately 60,000 square foot building in Taber on Saturday, has been deemed non-suspicious by fire officials.

Taber Fire Chief Steve Munshaw said his department continues to investigate the cause and origin of the blaze. The estimated damage is not yet known.

READ MORE: Taber fire destroys building, leaves one homeless and suspends operation at Frito-Lay

The fire completely destroyed the building owned by Flexible Solutions, which housed three additional businesses.

The blaze took hours to extinguish and officials said it was an intense and dangerous operation for fire crews. The Taber Fire Department said it doesn’t deal with fires that big very often, so additional support was called in from Grassy Lake and Vauxhaull.

READ MORE: Crews battle major structure fire in Taber

“We like to think we are as (prepared) as well as you could be, but when you go to a fire like this, you can never be as prepared (for everything),” Munshaw said.

“As you can see, there’s large pieces of steel that are very burnt and very melted… so it was a very intensive fire. We had fire crews on all sides of the building fighting the structure.”

Cleanup has already started but the fire chief said it could take weeks or months to have the site completely safe and cleared.