Taber fire destroys building, leaves one homeless and suspends operation at Frito-Lay

A Taber building was destroyed after it caught fire Saturday afternoon.

It happened at around 3 p.m. in the 5800 block of 52 Avenue between 50 Avenue and 56 Avenue.

The fire completely destroyed what used to be a building owned by Flexible Solutions, which housed several businesses. Three people were inside at the time. One was taken to hospital for minor burns, but has since been released.

“One worker had suffered some leg injuries but everyone is doing fine at this time,” Taber Fire Chief, Steve Munshaw said.

Munshaw said one person lived in the building and is now homeless. But he said local organizations are helping to accommodate the displaced resident.

“Our local programs are doing well connecting with that person,” Munshaw said.

READ MORE: Crews battle major structure fire in Taber

Anne Schermann was inside her home just down the street doing some baking at the time of the fire.

“All of a sudden I heard banging on my door,” Schermann said.

The property manager was at her door to inform her to look outside, and when she did, she saw something she’s never seen before.

“Only on TV most of the time,” Schermann said. “Being this close was a little nerve wracking.”

“You can smell like a sour taste is your mouth from the air and the smoke that was coming over,” said Allan Demille, the property manager who knocked on his tenants doors.

The blaze also caused damage to Frito-Lay, the business next door.

According to Meghan Brennan, the towns Public Information Officer, the chip factory temporarily suspended its operation.

“They have to do all the testing of course, they’re dealing with food,” Brennan said.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. Crews spent Sunday cleaning up before beginning the investigation.

“The investigation will begin soon and we don’t believe it is arson at this time,” Brennan said.

Officials said the building is gone, but residents are glad it’s just a building.

“They said that they had everybody out and that was a sigh of relief to everybody,” Demille said.

“If any of those people that did live there need a bed, I’ve got an extra one if they need it,” Schermann said.