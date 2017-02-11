Crews battle major structure fire in Taber
The Taber Fire Department fought a major structure fire in the 5800 block of 52 Avenue between 50 Avenue and 56 Avenue, that started at some point in the afternoon Saturday.
Crews continued to battle the blaze at around 5:15 p.m.
The public is being asked to stay away from 57 Street between 50 Ave and 56 Ave.
Barricades were erected around the area as smoke billowed in an easterly direction.
Taber is 54 kilometres northeast of Lethbridge.
