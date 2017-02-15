Suspect in Winnipeg transit driver attack has long criminal record

WINNIPEG — Brian Kyle Thomas, 22, was charged with second degree murder in the death of Irvine Fraser, the Winnipeg transit driver who died after an early morning stabbing.

Thomas has a long criminal record that traces back to 2012 that includes assaults, robberies, weapon offences and many probation breaches according to court documents obtained by Global News.

Breakdown of offences

His first charge was in August 2012 for possession of a dangerous weapon and assault. He was found guilty a few months later. In October of that same year he was back in court for breaching his probation.

One year later Thomas was charged again with breaching his probation for which he also pleaded guilty.

In August of 2014 Thomas was charged with assault. He pleaded guilty in October 2014.

In September of 2014 he was charged with uttering threats and possession of a dangerous weapon for which he pleaded guilty in December.

He pleaded guilty in June 2015 for mischief and failing to comply with his probation.

In October of 2015, Thomas was back before a judge pleading guilty to robbery and failing to comply with his probation.

He was back before a judge in November for assault and a breach of his probation to which he pleaded guilty.

On Wednesday morning Thomas was charged with second degree murder and possession of a dangerous weapon charges in the murder of Irvine Fraser.

