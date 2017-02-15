Charges laid in attack on Winnipeg bus driver

WINNIPEG – Police have charged Brian Kyle Thomas, 22, with second degree murder in the death of transit driver Irvine Fraser.

According to police, Fraser asked Thomas, the only passenger on the bus to leave as it was at the end of the line.

Thomas went to the front of the bus and said he didn’t want to leave and was escorted off by Fraser.

“When I say multiple times…I many, many times to exit the bus,” Const. Jason Michalyshen said.

A verbal argument started followed by a physical altercation outside the bus.

“A knife was produced and the operator was stabbed multiple times,” Const. Michalyshen said. “He couldn’t be saved.”

Thomas fled on foot but was tracked down on the frozen Red River and arrested.

READ MORE: ‘He was always happy’: Winnipeg transit community mourns driver after he was fatally stabbed

On Wednesday police said the attack had shaken the entire city.

“We’re talking about a homicide, and you know that’s really quite incredible for me to even be talking about right now,” Const. Michalyshen said. “It’s a really, really said scenario. And as a city and as a community we have to deal with this.”