bus driver homicide
February 15, 2017 11:57 am
Updated: February 15, 2017 12:36 pm

Charges laid in attack on Winnipeg bus driver

Sean Leslie By Reporter  Global News

Police expected to release charges in bus driver homicide

A A

WINNIPEG – Police have charged Brian Kyle Thomas, 22, with second degree murder in the death of transit driver Irvine Fraser.

According to police, Fraser asked Thomas, the only passenger on the bus to leave as it was at the end of the line.

Thomas went to the front of the bus and said he didn’t want to leave and was escorted off by Fraser.

“When I say multiple times…I many, many times to exit the bus,” Const. Jason Michalyshen said.

Story continues below

A verbal argument started followed by a physical altercation outside the bus.

“A knife was produced and the operator was stabbed multiple times,” Const. Michalyshen said. “He couldn’t be saved.”

Thomas fled on foot but was tracked down on the frozen Red River and arrested.

READ MORE: ‘He was always happy’: Winnipeg transit community mourns driver after he was fatally stabbed

On Wednesday police said the attack had shaken the entire city.

“We’re talking about a homicide, and you know that’s really quite incredible for me to even be talking about right now,” Const. Michalyshen said. “It’s a really, really said scenario. And as a city and as a community we have to deal with this.”

 

 

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
bus driver homicide
Bus driver killed
Irvine Fraser
Jubal

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News