Melting snow could bring record temperatures to southern Manitoba

WINNIPEG — Temperatures are on the rise across the province of Manitoba with the potential for some record breaking heat in the coming days.

Wednesday could be the last day for almost a week where generally, temperatures across southern Manitoba do not rise above the freezing mark.

Thursday’s forecast is calling for highs as low as 2 degrees Celsius and as warm as 7 C.

These warm temperatures and the resulting snow melt will play a large role in determining the temperatures heading into the the weekend. If there is no snow left on the ground, temperatures will rise even higher on Friday and Saturday. On these days with enough snow melt, temperatures could get closer to 10 degrees Celsius.

Snow on the ground would reduce the amount of heat that would be absorbed from the sun and therefor keep temperatures slightly cooler. Winnipeg’s snow depth, according to an Environment Canada reading station, reads at 42 cm on February 14. While the warmer weather will likely reduce the snow depth, it will not be enough to get to ground level so Winnipeg should remain cooler in comparison to some areas.

Recently, record temperatures were broken in northern Manitoba on Sunday and Monday. Sunday, The Pas was the only place the break a record with a high of 2 C. On Sunday, there were eight records broken.

Here is a list of the new records from Environment Canada:

Sunday-

The Pas

New record of 2.0

Old record of 1.7 set in 1924

Records started in 1911

Monday-

Fisher Branch

New record daily maximum of 4.9

Old record of 2.0 set in 2005

Records started in 1978

The Pas

New record daily maximum of 6.2

Old record of 2.5 set in 2002

Records started in 1911

Flin Flon

New record daily maximum of 6.4

Old record of 3.9 set in 1934

Records started in 1927

Norway House

New record daily maximum of 5.0

Old record of 1.1 set in 1935

Records started in 1885

Island Lake

New record daily maximum of 0.1

Old record of -0.5 set in 2005

Records started in 1971

Thompson

New record daily maximum of 2.0

Old record of -4.8 set in 1999

Records started in 1967

Gillam

New record daily maximum of -1.9

Old record of -5.0 set in 1952

Records started in 1944

Lynn Lake

New record daily maximum of 1.7

Old record of -1.9 set in 1999

Records started in 1953