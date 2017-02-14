Quebec MNA cleared of sex assault allegations not welcome in caucus: Couillard

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard is refusing to allow a member of the legislature recently cleared of sexual assault allegations back in the Liberal caucus.

"A very clear decision in the caucus" @GerrySklavounos will not be welcomed back #polqc pic.twitter.com/vBTdTVx9Oz — Raquel Fletcher (@RaquelGlobal) February 14, 2017

Gerry Sklavounos returned to work Tuesday for the first time since he was removed from caucus in October after a woman accused him of assaulting her twice in 2014.

READ MORE: Gerry Sklavounos to return to National Assembly after being cleared of sexual assault allegations

The Crown earlier this month concluded no crime had taken place and Sklavounos would not be charged.

WATCH BELOW: Sexual assault allegations against Gerry Sklavounos

Couillard says Sklavounos’ public statement after his return to the legislature didn’t meet his expectations.

READ MORE: Quebec Liberal MNA Gerry Sklavounos leaves caucus after ‘violent’ sexual assault allegations

The premier adds there are still allegations of inappropriate behaviour involving Sklavounos that have not been cleared up.

Sklavounos says he "accepts" decision of caucus and will sit as an independent #polqc — Raquel Fletcher (@RaquelGlobal) February 14, 2017

READ MORE: Alice Paquet now in hands of Crown prosecutor

Sklavounos maintains his innocence and promised last week to be more careful about what he called his spontaneous and passionate behaviour.