Gerry Sklavounos to return to National Assembly after being cleared of sexual assault allegations

Quebec politician Gerry Sklavounos is hoping to return to the National Assembly after being cleared of allegations of sexual assault.

The MNA for Laurier-Dorion made the announcement Thursday in his Park-Extension riding.

“As you can imagine, this time has been very stressful and very difficult for my wife, my children, my family and of course, for myself,” Sklavounos said, adding he hopes to return to work next week.

“I must say that I am anxious to get back to work as soon as possible.”

Sklavounos left the Liberal caucus in October after allegations of sexual assault dating back to 2014 were made by Alice Paquet, who was working as a hostess in Quebec City at the time.

On Feb. 2, Quebec’s Crown Prosecutor’s Office found that no criminal act was committed.

Sklavounos said he would not speak about the allegations, but thanked Quebec City police for their hard work.

Paquet first alleged she was sexually assaulted at a rally in support of sexual assault victims after a series of break-ins at Laval University residences last October.

She claims police told her no one would believe her “because he has a seat in the National Assembly, because he is an important man.”

Sklavounos stepped down the following day to sit as an independent.

He said he looks forward to returning to the National Assembly and hopes to reintegrate in the Liberal caucus.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard has spoken out to insist Sklavounos will not automatically get his seat back.

The premier said he needs to be convinced Sklavounos will show good conduct towards women.