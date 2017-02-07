Gerry Sklavounos preparing for return to Liberal caucus

Gerry Sklavounos intends on returning to the National Assembly by reintegrating into the Liberal caucus.

He is preparing for a public declaration to say how he will go about doing so.

The former Liberal MNA for Laurier-Dorion has yet to determine the location, time and form of the public declaration.

READ MORE: No criminal act committed in sexual assault case involving Quebec politician: Crown

Even though Sklavounos won’t be charged in the alleged sexual assault case involving Alice Paquet, his return to the National Assembly is not unanimous, according to one female MNA.

Manon Massé, MNA for Sainte-Marie–Saint-Jacques, said Sklavounos will not be welcome back to the National Assembly.

According to Massé, women have lost confidence in Sklavounos.

Nonetheless, Sklavounos intends on resuming his functions and does not want to sit as an independent.

The sexual assault allegations surrounding Sklavounos involved Alice Paquet, who first alleged she had been “violently” sexually assaulted by a politician at a rally in support of sexual assault victims in October.

READ MORE: Quebec MNA Gerry Sklavounos takes sick leave amid sexual assault allegations

Premier Philippe Couillard said he won’t consider readmitting Sklavounos to the fold until he feels convinced the longtime politician will show good conduct toward women.

“His eventual reintegration into the Liberal caucus cannot be immediate or automatic,” he told reporters in Quebec City.

The premier said Sklavounos would need to make “a very strong, very heartfelt and sincere” declaration of how he intends to treat women in the future to be considered for readmission.

Couillard also said he would take the feeling of Quebec women into account when making his decision.

The father of two stepped down from the Liberal caucus the day after the allegations.

The 41-year-old backbencher has been an MNA since 2007.

— with files from The Canadian Press.