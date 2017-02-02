No criminal act committed in sexual assault case involving Quebec politician: Crown

No criminal act was committed in the alleged sexual assault case involving Alice Paquet and former Laurier-Dorion Liberal MNA Gerry Sklavounos, according to Quebec’s Crown Prosecutors’ Office.

Slkavounos took to Facebook to express relief with the Crown’s decision.

“From the outset, I have maintained my innocence.” he wrote.

“I wish to thank my wife and my children, the other members of my family, the Laurier-Dorion Liberal Association, my loyal riding staff, my faithful electors, my many friends, as well as Maître Frank Pappas for their trust and support during this particularly difficult period.”

He goes on to thank Quebec City police and the Crown Prosecutor’s Office “for their professional, rigorous and impartial work.”

“This matter now closed, I intend to fully resume, as quickly as possible, my activities on behalf of the citizens of Laurier-Dorion who have entrusted me with this fourth term to represent them in the National Assembly,” he wrote.

Alice Paquet first alleged she had been “violently” sexually assaulted by a politician at a rally in support of sexual assault victims in October following a string of sexual assaults and break-ins at Laval University residences.

She claimed an MNA assaulted her while she was working as a hostess at a Quebec City restaurant in 2014.

She said she was told no one would believe her “because he has a seat in the National Assembly, because he is an important man.”

The father of two stepped down from the Liberal caucus the day after the allegations and sat as an independent.

The 41-year-old backbencher has been an MNA since 2007.

