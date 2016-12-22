Alice Paquet case now in hands of Crown prosecutor

Quebec City police confirmed Thursday the director of criminal and penal prosecutions (DPCP) is looking into the alleged sexual assault case involving Alice Paquet and former Liberal MNA for Laurier-Dorion, Gerry Sklavounos.

At a rally in support of sexual assault victims in October — following a string of sexual assaults and break-ins at Laval University residences –Paquet alleged she had been “violently” sexually assaulted by a politician.

She said the MNA assaulted her after meeting her while she was working as a hostess at a Quebec City restaurant in 2014.

Following the allegations, Sklavounos resigned from caucus and now sits as an independent.

Currently on sick-leave, Sklavounos has maintained his innocence throughout.

Police transferred the file to the DPCP Wednesday.

After analyzing the dossier, Crown prosecutors will then decide whether there is enough evidence to file charges in the case.

