Winnipeg Blue Bombers lose linebackers to free agency

WINNIPEG — Free agent linebackers Khalil Bass and Tony Burnett have left the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for new teams.

Bass landed with the Ottawa RedBlacks after not receiving a new offer from the Bombers.

The 26-year-old American had nine sacks, three interceptions, five forced fumbles and 185 tackles in 35 games during two seasons in Winnipeg. He also scored two touchdowns.

Burnett meanwhile has signed with the BC Lions after two years with the Bombers. He recorded a sack, two forced fumbles and 56 tackles in 25 games during that span.

Eleven Bombers became free agents on Tuesday morning.