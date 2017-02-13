Fourth annual “Princess and Superhero” skate to honour Okanagan toddler who died from cancer

Children of all ages and their families gathered at the Jim Lind Arena in West Kelowna on Family Day for the fourth annual Princess and Superhero skate.

It is a fun but also bittersweet day for organizer Natelle Moench.

“We do it in memory of our daughter Paige who passed away from Leukemia in August 2013. This is in honour of her and her love of princesses and little kids fighting cancer are superheroes in their own right,” she said from the arena, dressed as Disney Princess Bell.

Moench’s daughter Paige was described as a “happy and loving little girl” before her life took a dramatic turn four years ago.

Paige was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of leukemia and was rushed to B.C. Children’s Hospital.

“She remained at Children’s Hospital until about a month before she passed away we went to the hospice at Canuck Place,” Moench said.

The Kelowna mother said she wanted to channel her grief into making a difference.

She launched “The Paige Foundation” to raise funds for paediatric cancer research.

“I think the way this will help other families is it creates an awareness around children with cancer and cancer funding.”

230 attendees came out in droves to show their support.

“It is unfortunate that children end up with that illness but it is great that there is awareness brought to it,” said one parent.

“Children deserve the best chance to have hopefully a cure,” said another.

$44,000 has been raised in honour of 22-month-old Paige to help in the fight against childhood cancer.