Saskatoon weather outlook: record breaking heat possible this week

Positive temperatures are here, but how long do they last?

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

-17 is what it felt like with wind chill overnight as temperatures dropped back to -9.

By morning a moderate west-northwesterly wind had kicked in, helping mix down some milder air and boost temperatures up to the freezing mark under mostly clear skies.

Check that out – we're above freezing, at +1 in Saskatoon right now for the first time this February! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/re7xs2X2uw — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 13, 2017

Normally NW winds are a cool wind, but today they're mixing down some milder air, now at +2 in Saskatoon! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/n8HD7sK4rh — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 13, 2017

Stunning start to the week – at +2 in Saskatoon, +5 right now in Prince Albert & La Ronge! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/1onhiImxn8 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 13, 2017

High clouds moved in by midday as thermometers rose up above freezing for the first time this February by 10 a.m.

We’re expecting to warm up another degree or so this afternoon with high cloud sticking around that won’t obscure the sun, so it’ll still be a bright and sloppy day out there as the weekend’s snowfall melts.

Tonight

We’ll see that cloud cover continue at times overnight with some clear breaks as well as temperatures fall back to around -9 with wind chill values making it feel like the mid-minus teens as winds ease.

Valentine’s Day Tuesday

A pretty spectacular Valentine’s Day is in the works if you like the warm weather with temperatures starting out in mid-minus single digits with wind chills in the mid-minus teens under partly cloudy skies.

Skies will clear through the day to give us blue skies and sunshine in the afternoon as the mercury rises back up above freezing for the second time this month with lots of melting and sloppy roads once again.

Wednesday-Friday

The upper ridge of high pressure holds strong Wednesday and Thursday under mostly to partly sunny skies, boosting daytime highs even further into mid-single digits.

A daytime high record could be at stake on Thursday if we rise above 7.4 degrees, which is the previous record from 2002.

A system is expected to swing by north of the region on Friday, bringing in a few more clouds and slightly cooler temperatures, but an afternoon high in mid-single digits is still likely to be reached.

Weekend Outlook

The breakdown of the upper ridge may wreak a bit of havoc with our weekend as it may allow system to slide through that’ll bring in the clouds on Saturday and keep us in the clouds with a good chance of snow on Sunday as daytime highs drop back toward the freezing mark.

This Your Saskatchewan photo of the lunar eclipse was taken by Dale Boan near Alvena:

