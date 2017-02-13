Canada
RCMP lay arson charges after fire at Red Deer apartment building

Melissa Gilligan By Online Reporter  Global News

Red Deer RCMP have charged one man with arson in connection to an apartment fire in Riverside Meadows last year.

The fire in the 5800 block of 61 Street started just before 11 a.m. on Dec. 15.

Firefighters evacuated the building and extinguished the blaze, which started in an apartment on the third floor.

In a news release, RCMP said an investigation determined the fire was an “act of arson.”

Gary Gordon Colwill, 55, was arrested on Jan. 24.

Colwill has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on March 7.

Global News