Edmonton MLA Thomas Dang continues push to end Daylight Saving Time

An Edmonton NDP MLA will be discussing his proposed private member’s bill Monday that would end Daylight Saving Time and introduce a year-round standard time in Alberta.

Edmonton South West MLA Thomas Dang has been meeting with stakeholders about the Amendment to Daylight Saving Time Act, and he said the majority of Albertans would rather not have the time change twice a year.

The MLA said among the groups in support of the change is the agriculture industry.

“They include the agriculture industry it’s actually not good for us because it gets our animals out of cycle and our workers have to come in an hour earlier and it messes up our productivity,” Dang said in December.

A public consultation process is also planned.