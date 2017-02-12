Winnipeg man charged after a string of assaults downtown

WINNIPEG — Police have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection to several random assaults that happened downtown on Tuesday.

The man has been charged with six counts of assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon among several other charges.

Police say there were seven assaults in a span of three hours in the downtown area on Tuesday. Six of the victims were female and one was a male. None of the victims suffered from life threatening injuries.

Const. Rob Carver said there didn’t appear to be any motive for the random crimes.

“It doesn’t look like robbery was the motive for these. So it’s not something we’ve really seen before where in a short period of time someone has done a series of these incidents,” Carver said.

The suspect remains in police custody.