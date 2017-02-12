Crews battle blaze at fertilizer storage facility near Airdrie

Investigations
Fire crews were called to the scene of a fire at a fertilizer storage facility near Airdrie Sunday morning.

Officials said employees at the business contacted Rocky View County Fire at around 7:15 a.m.

Heavy smoke was seen billowing from the building and flames could be seen on the roof.

Multiple crews were working to put out the fire all morning.

Officials said all the employees were able to get out of the building safely and no injuries were reported.

 

