Homicide unit investigating after man found dead in Ajax

The Durham regional police homicide unit is investigating after a man in his 30s was found dead in Ajax from an apparent gunshot wound early Saturday.

Durham police responded to a call at 2:45 a.m. at a residence at 109 Devineridge Avenue.

Police told Global News that they found a man with obvious trauma to the body upon entering the home. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The DRPS Homicide Unit is investigating after a male was found deceased in an #Ajax home early this morning. https://t.co/AsRRVf3lkJ — DurhamRegionalPolice (@DRPS) February 11, 2017

Police say they don’t believe the incident was random.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

With files from The Canadian Press