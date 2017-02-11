Crime
February 11, 2017 10:57 am

Homicide unit investigating after man found dead in Ajax

By Web Writer  Global News

Durham Regional Police say they were called to the scene at Church Street North and Delaney Drive at approximately 1 p.m.

The Durham regional police homicide unit is investigating after a man in his 30s was found dead in Ajax from an apparent gunshot wound early Saturday.

Durham police responded to a call at 2:45 a.m. at a residence at 109 Devineridge Avenue.

Police told Global News that they found a man with obvious trauma to the body upon entering the home. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they don’t believe the incident was random.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

With files from The Canadian Press

