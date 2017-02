Lethbridge police are currently dealing with an armed man who has barricaded himself in a home on Dalhousie Court W.

Police said he’s contained to the residence and is communicating with them.

People in the immediate area are advised to avoid the area and take shelter in their own homes until the situation is resolved.

Police on scene along Dalhousie Crt in response to armed/barricaded subject. Neighbours advised to stay in homes/public avoid area #yql — Lethbridge Police (@lethpolice) February 10, 2017

The incident began around 3:00 p.m. Friday afternoon.

