Canada-wide warrant issued for Alberta woman

RCMP are asking the public for help locating a Rimbey woman who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after she failed to show up for court.

The warrant for 24-year-old Shyanne Ost’s arrest was issued on Jan. 30.

Police said Ost is currently facing several charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and failing to appear for court.

Ost is approximately 5’8″ tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP believe she may be in the Golden, B.C. area. Anyone who sees Ost is asked to call Rimbey RCMP at 403-843-2224 or Golden RCMP at 250-344-2221. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.