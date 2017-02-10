Man charged after punching, biting and pulling knife on Calgary officers

A man is facing a string of charges after an incident at the Trans Canada Mall in northeast Calgary, in which it is alleged a suspect attacked two officers, biting and punching them in the face before pulling out a knife.

“One of the officers was forced to deploy their taser to end the incident,” a police statement read Friday.

Officers were called to a coffee shop at the mall, in the 1400 block of 52 Street N.E., at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a man behaving “erratic and aggressive towards customers.”

Police were called when staff were unable to convince the man to leave.

Officers escorted the man from the coffee shop and informed him he was being arrested.

“Once outside, the man attempted to pull away. While the officers attempted to control the man all three individuals fell to the ground,” a statement read.

“The man continued to fight, at which point he punched one officer in the face, while biting their hand and punched the second officer in the face.”

That’s when police say the suspect pulled out a knife and the officer was forced to use his taser.

Paramedics on scene treated one officer for minor injuries, while the other was taken to hospital with a broken nose, broken cheek bone and lacerations to his hand.

The suspect did not require medical attention.

Neville Geroca, 35, faces a long list of assault and weapons-related charges, including resisting a public officer or peace officer and assaulting a peace officer causing bodily harm.