‘This is the most Winnipeg thing’: Crokicurl takes city by storm

WINNIPEG — Winnipeggers are taking up a new winter activity at The Forks.

Crokicurl combines crokinole and curling for an icy activity that’s gaining international attention.

“It was built at The Forks this winter,” Liz Wreford, who helped design the game, said. “It is super popular and everyone loves it.”

The idea is to get as many curling rocks to the centre as possible. But you also have to make sure you knock your opponents’ rocks out of the way while you do it.

“It’s been amazing, people from all over Canada have been interested,” she said.

“I have got emails asking ‘how do we do this in our community? And we’re so excited about that… we want to spread it all over the place.”

She said she came up with idea as her family always plays crokinole. They then had the idea to combine it with curling – and The Forks seemed like a perfect location to do it, Wreford said.

“This is the most Winnipeg thing that has ever happened,” she said, “Winnipeg just got more Winnipeg-ish.”

If you would like to try the new winter sport, the curling rocks can be found inside The Forks Market.

The crokicurl rink is located in the Market Plaza beside the canopy ice rink.