Suspected impaired mother found unconscious behind the wheel, child still in back seat

A Victoria woman is now part of a drinking and driving investigation after she was found unconscious behind the wheel of her car with her child still strapped in the back seat.

The car was still running.

Officers were called just before 9 p.m. Thursday to the 100-block of Gorge Road East after a passerby noticed the stopped vehicle and saw the young child in the back. When a few people tried to get into the car to help the child they were not able to because it was locked so they called the police.

Victoria Police officers responded along with K9 officers and officers of the Integrated Road Safety Unit (IRSU).‎

When they arrived they broke a passenger side window to gain access and that is when they noticed the driver may be impaired by drugs and alcohol. The officers brought the child out safely and BC Ambulance Service paramedics took both to hospital.

The mother was taken into custody and the child was eventually released with no physical injuries.

IRSU has taken over the investigation of the incident.