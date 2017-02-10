Canada
February 10, 2017
Updated: February 10, 2017 9:32 am

Toronto police will not participate in Pride Parade: Chief Saunders

WATCH ABOVE: Pride Toronto has voted to no longer allowing uniformed police officers to participate in the pride parade. Ashley Carter gets reaction from Toronto police and residents.

Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders says its officers will not participate in this year’s Pride Parade.

In a statement released on Friday, the chief said he understands the LGBTQ communities “are divided” following a vote by Pride Toronto members last month to remove police floats and marches from their annual parade.

“To enable those differences to be addressed, I have decided the Toronto Police Service will not participate, this year, in the Pride Parade,” Saunders said.

“I want to make it very clear that this will have no impact on our ongoing outreach to LGBTQ communities.”

The chief said police will continue to hold its annual Pride reception.

“We will continue to develop respectful relationships and build new ones, focusing on those who feel marginalized, with the trans and racialized communities,” Saunders said.

“I will sit down with any group who feels marginalized, who comes to the table with ideas on how to make things better.”

Police participation in the Pride Parade was put into question last year after the Toronto chapter of the Black Lives Matter group staged a sit-in that halted the event for nearly 30 minutes.

They had asked for nine demands to be met, one of which included a ban on police at future events.

