Pride Toronto votes to remove police floats, marches from parade

There will be no more police floats and marches at Toronto’s Pride parade following a vote by members at its general meeting Tuesday night.

The topic of police participation at the Pride parade temporarily sidetracked the meeting which was initially supposed to focus on electing five new board members and finances.

READ MORE: Black Lives Matter wants protest demands met by Pride Toronto despite flip-flop

The Toronto chapter of the Black Lives Matter group staged a sit-in last summer that halted the Pride parade for nearly 30 minutes. They had asked for nine demands to be met, one of which included a ban on police at future events.

The membership voted on Tuesday to endorse all of the demands that also referenced more funding for Black Queer Youth, community stages and prioritizing of the hiring of Black transwomen, Indigenous people and others from vulnerable communities at Pride.

Wow. Wow. Wow. Wow. Wow… Big ups to Pride Toronto for agreeing to meet all of Black Lives Matter TO's demands. S/O to all the activists 💖 — TheUnpopularOpinion⚢ (@iiHeartPolitics) January 18, 2017

Pride Toronto has accepted ALL of @BLM_TO's demands, proving that it's bold, decisive action not centrist compromise that drives change — Sam Keeper (@SamFateKeeper) January 18, 2017

But not everyone agreed the move was the right one.

Some on Twitter argued police exclusion goes against what the Pride parade stands for.

Pride Toronto has banned Toronto Police from marching? So much for inclusion. Come sit with us… unless you're a cop. Shame of #PrideTO. — Jeffrey Luscombe (@JeffreyLuscombe) January 18, 2017

.@michaelgendron Hard to believe organization that purportedly stands for inclusion and respect for diversity is now promoting exclusion — Tom Stamatakis (@StamatakisCPA) January 18, 2017

@PrideToronto@torontopolice – extremely disappointed w decision to ban police in celebration of pride – huge step backwards – this isn’t USA — Grace Livingstone (@gracefulplease) January 18, 2017