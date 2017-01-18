ban on police at Pride parade
January 18, 2017 8:06 am
Updated: January 18, 2017 8:08 am

Pride Toronto votes to remove police floats, marches from parade

DavidShum-headshot By Web Producer  Global News

People from the Black Lives Matter lead the annual Pride Parade, in Toronto on Sunday, July 3, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
There will be no more police floats and marches at Toronto’s Pride parade following a vote by members at its general meeting Tuesday night.

The topic of police participation at the Pride parade temporarily sidetracked the meeting which was initially supposed to focus on electing five new board members and finances.

The Toronto chapter of the Black Lives Matter group staged a sit-in last summer that halted the Pride parade for nearly 30 minutes. They had asked for nine demands to be met, one of which included a ban on police at future events.

The membership voted on Tuesday to endorse all of the demands that also referenced more funding for Black Queer Youth, community stages and prioritizing of the hiring of Black transwomen, Indigenous people and others from vulnerable communities at Pride.

But not everyone agreed the move was the right one.

Some on Twitter argued police exclusion goes against what the Pride parade stands for.

