Saskatchewan sheds 700 jobs in January

Saskatchewan lost 700 jobs in January but with less people in the labour force, the unemployment rate dropped to 6.4 per cent.

Statistics Canada reported on Friday that 3,000 full-time jobs were lost in the province during the month, offset by a gain of 2,300 part-time positions.

The number of people in the labour force was down 1,800 to 567,500, causing the unemployment rate to drop by 0.2 percentage points from December to 6.4 per cent.

On a year-over-year basis, the unemployment rate is up 0.8 percentage points from January 2016.

In Saskatoon, the unemployment rate held steady at 7.5 per cent, while it was up 0.1 percentage points in Regina to 5.5 per cent.

The national unemployment rate was 6.8 per cent, down 0.1 percentage points from December due to 48,300 net new jobs.