Saskatchewan unemployment rate up in 2016

Saskatchewan’s unemployment climbed in 2016, according to new numbers released by Statistics Canada.

By December 2016, Saskatchewan recorded a 6.5 per cent unemployment rate, which is below the national average of 6.9 per cent, but still one per cent more than last year’s unemployment rate recorded in Dec ember 2015.

Throughout the year, 10,300 full-time jobs were lost and 2,500 part-time jobs were created in the province.

Saskatchewan’s labour force also fell by 1,100 since the same time last year.

Nationally, Statistics Canada showed 153,700 net new part-time jobs last year and just 60,400 full-time positions.

Regina’s unemployment rate was recorded as 5 per cent, compared to 3.8 per cent last year. Saskatoon’s unemployment rate was higher at 7.3 per cent by December 2016, compared to 6.1 per cent in December 2015.