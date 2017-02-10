Canada gained 48,300 jobs in January, unemployment rate dips: Statcan

OTTAWA – Canada’s labour market unexpectedly added 48,300 jobs last month, thanks to surges in part-time and private-sector work.

Statistics Canada’s employment survey for January shows an increase of 32,400 part-time positions and a gain of 15,800 jobs in the more-desirable category of full-time work.

READ MORE: Expanding economy but ‘very modest growth’ for Edmonton in 2017: chief economist

The report also found that the number of private-sector jobs rose 32,400 between December and January, compared with an increase of 7,700 public-sector positions.

The unemployment rate fell to 6.8 per cent from 6.9 per cent in December.

Statistics Canada says the vast majority of the new jobs – 42,600 position – were created in the services sector.

A consensus of economists had projected the job numbers to stay unchanged last month and for the unemployment rate to hold at 6.9 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan unemployment rate up in 2016

The country’s job market has seen gains in five out of the last six monthly reports.

January’s national employment numbers from Statistics Canada, at a glance (previous month in brackets):