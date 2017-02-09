Oxford OPP charge Norwich man in Internet child luring investigation

A 21-year-old Norwich Township man is facing a handful of charges in connection with an Internet luring investigation.

Oxford OPP were contacted in January by a parent who had discovered a person was communicating with their child over the Internet in an inappropriate manner.

Police arrested Matthew Monahan of Norwich Township on Wednesday and charged him with three counts of luring a child for a sexual purpose and one count of sending sexually explicit material to a person under 16 years of age.

Monahan was released with conditions and is due in court in Simcoe on March 28th. The investigation is ongoing.