February 9, 2017 10:09 am

Avalanche closes Hwy3 at Kootenay Pass

Amy Judd is one of Global BC's web producers, co-host of Trending Now BC, and also appears on BC1 By Online News Producer  Global News

File photo.

Highway 3 is closed at the Kootenay Pass due to an avalanche on the road.

There is no word on whether anyone was caught in the slide.

This avalanche comes just one day after the Trans Canada Highway between B.C. and Alberta was closed in Yoho National Park due to a slide.

Heavy machines were brought in to clean up the highway and ensure there is no longer any risk to the public.

The area has since been declared safe and traffic is being allowed through.

