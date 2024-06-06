King George SkyTrain station to reopen after upgrades on June 9

Good news for Surrey commuters: one of Metro Vancouver’s key transit hubs is reopening this weekend, after a six-week closure for critical maintenance.
King George SkyTrain station, the Expo Line’s terminus, will reopen to the public on Sunday, June 9.
The busy station closed on April 27 for what TransLink called “unavoidable” infrastructure upgrades.
Throughout May and early June, crews did power rail work, cable installations, elevator and escalator repairs and electrical and lighting upgrades.
During the closure, commuters were left using a shuttle bus service between King George and Surrey Central stations.
Comments