Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

King George SkyTrain station to reopen after upgrades on June 9

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 6, 2024 4:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Surrey’s King George SkyTrain station closing for 6 weeks'
Surrey’s King George SkyTrain station closing for 6 weeks
Major travel disruptions are on the way if you use the King George Skytrain station in Surrey – Mar 25, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Good news for Surrey commuters: one of Metro Vancouver’s key transit hubs is reopening this weekend, after a six-week closure for critical maintenance.

King George SkyTrain station, the Expo Line’s terminus, will reopen to the public on Sunday, June 9.

Click to play video: 'North Shore SkyTrain proposed'
North Shore SkyTrain proposed
Trending Now

The busy station closed on April 27 for what TransLink called “unavoidable” infrastructure upgrades.

Story continues below advertisement

Throughout May and early June, crews did power rail work, cable installations, elevator and escalator repairs and electrical and lighting upgrades.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

During the closure, commuters were left using a shuttle bus service between King George and Surrey Central stations.

 

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices