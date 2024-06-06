Calgary issues ‘critical water supply’ alert after water main break spurs boil water advisory

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary issued a “critical water supply” alert on Thursday morning as the fallout from a water main break the night before continued to escalate.

“Supply levels have reached a critical state, affecting the city’s ability to provide water to communities and ensure adequate water is available to support emergency fire suppression,” city officials said.

The emergency alert extended restrictions already announced earlier in the day (see bottom of article for those restrictions). As of 6:36 a.m., Calgarians were told they “must conserve water” and should not shower or bathe, or wash dishes or run any appliances that use water.

City officials held a news conference at Calgary’s Emergency Operations Centre at shortly before 8 a.m.

“We are asking for the public’s support as we manage a critical situation,” said Susan Henry, chief of the Calgary Emergency Management Agency.

She said the cause of the break that resulted in the situation is still unknown and being investigated.

Henry added that it was difficult to estimate how long repairs will take as the break was “large and complicated.”

“We need everyone in this city to pull together,” she said, noting it is essential that Calgarians follow directions from emergency officials as the situation continues.

“It’s time for us to evaluate every single drop to make sure that we can continue to have access to water for health and safety.”

People living in the northwest Calgary community of Bowness had already been issued a boil water advisory as a result of a water main break that occurred on Wednesday night.

“The city discovered a large water main break in the Bowness and Montgomery area,” the City of Calgary said in a news release issued just after 5 a.m. on Thursday.

“The break is on a critical transmission line that enables us to move water across the city.”

View image in full screen People living in the northwest Calgary community of Bowness have been issued a boil water advisory as a result of a water main break that occurred on Wednesday night. Michael King/Global News

City officials said they are also implementing “Stage 4 outdoor watering restrictions for all of Calgary immediately.”

“(We are) calling for Calgarians to limit non-essential indoor water use,” they said.

In addition to those steps, officials said the city has enacted its Municipal Emergency Plan.

“We do not have an estimate for how long the boil water advisory or the water restrictions will be necessary,” the city said. “This issue is temporary, and our crews are working 24/7 to complete the necessary repair work.”

The boil water advisory calls for people in homes and businesses in Bowness to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before drinking, brushing teeth, cleaning raw foods, preparing infant formula or juices or making ice.

“This advisory is being issued out of an abundance of caution,” the city said. “This advisory will remain in effect until further notice.”

View image in full screen A map showing the area in Calgary under a boil water advisory on June 6, 2024. CREDIT: City of Calgary

Alberta Health Services is also monitoring the situation and the city said it will be sampling and testing drinking water to make sure it is safe for consumption.

For more information on boil water advisories, you can visit the AHS website at albertahealthservices.ca.

Water restrictions across Calgary

The city said Thursday it is implementing a mandatory outdoor watering ban to ensure Calgary’s water supply can best be shared by all citizens.

The city said it also wants Calgarians to limit their non-essential water use. People can do this by delaying their use of dishwashers and washing machines, limiting shower times and keeping baths shallow, turning off humidifiers and ice machines and turning off water taps when not in use.

“Businesses using large volumes of non-essential water, such as laundromats and car washes, are being asked to reduce water use,” city officials added.

“Businesses using water to deliver a product or service that is life sustaining for people, animals and plants are exempt. Other exemptions include any businesses that must use water to meet health code standards, such as hospitals and restaurants.”

The City of Calgary said it is also reducing its own non-essential water use.

“As Calgarians set out to begin their day, we would encourage them to avoid the impacted area around 16th Avenue and Home Road Northwest and to plan some extra time around their commute as there may be traffic impacts as a result of this incident.”

The city said Calgarians can follow its social media channels for the latest updates.