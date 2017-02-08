Avalanche shuts down Trans-Canada Highway near B.C.-Alta. border

LAKE LOUISE, Alta. – An avalanche has shut down a section of the Trans-Canada Highway in eastern British Columbia, according to the RCMP.

The avalanche is on Highway 1 just inside the British Columbia border, in Yoho National Park west of Lake Louise, Alta.

There was no immediate information on whether vehicles may have been caught by the avalanche.

Drive BC says both directions of the highway are closed from Field, B.C. to the border with Alberta. Drive BC also said there is no detour available., and no estimated time of opening.

The entire region has been inundated with heavy snowfall in recent days, which has increased the risk of avalanches.

More to come…