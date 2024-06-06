Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two men charged over $2.5 million in high-end car theft in Surrey

By Chaimae Chouiekh Global News
Posted June 6, 2024 3:41 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Auto crime prevention in B.C.'
Auto crime prevention in B.C.
Inspector Brian MacDonald of the Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team explains the common mistakes vehicle owners make that leave them targets of thieves. He also explains what IMPACT is doing to prevent auto crime – Apr 23, 2019
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two men accused of stealing $2.5 million worth of vehicles at B.C. port facilities have been arrested.

After three months of investigation, on May 22, 2024, Mohamed Wael Ozor, 29, and Omar Wael Ozor, 20, were each charged with 14 criminal offences in Surrey’s Provincial Court.

The charges included the theft of 29 vehicles across the Lower Mainland, including newer Range Rovers and Toyota Tundras, theft of a motor vehicle of over $5,000, as well as possession and trafficking of stolen property.

In February 2024, the Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team (IMPACT) began an investigation that identified two men from Delta who were allegedly stealing vehicles using sophisticated technology.

Click to play video: 'Catalytic converter thefts up 1000% in B.C.: ICBC'
Catalytic converter thefts up 1000% in B.C.: ICBC
Trending Now

During the investigation, with the assistance of Vancouver police, Delta police, Langley RCMP and Canada Border Services Agency, IMPACT intercepted several shipping containers with stolen vehicles at B.C. port facilities.

Story continues below advertisement

“New vehicle owners sometimes assume that built-in, anti-theft mechanisms and new technology means their vehicle is less likely to be stolen,” Acting Officer in Charge of IMPACT Eugene Lum said in a statement. “The reality is criminals can use technology to find and exploit weaknesses of specific, newer vehicles and steal them without a key fob.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

RCMP encourages all vehicle owners to prevent thefts by physically checking to ensure their vehicle is truly locked, even after locking it using technology.

RCMP also advises placing a GPS tracking device in the vehicle for additional security against theft attempts.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices