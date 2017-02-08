City of Calgary to announce when snow route parking ban will end

The City of Calgary is set to let residents know when the snow route parking ban will be lifted at a press conference Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Staff will also provide details on the effectiveness of the process, which was issued Monday for the first time in three years.

Snow routes are located on major roadways, collector roads and most bus routes and can be identified by blue signs with a white snowflake.

Nearly 1,500 tickets were issued on the first day of the ban.

According to the CPA, parking tickets issued for those who don’t move their vehicle are $40 if paid within 10 days, but climb to $75 if not paid within 30 days.

If your vehicle is towed, the CPA said it will cost you a minimum of $100.

Watch below: Calgary’s snow route parking ban is in effect for the first in more than three years, with over 1,400 tickets handed out. Tony Tighe reports.

With files from Melissa Gilligan and Tony Tighe